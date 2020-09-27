Unbelievable: Here's when Tiger Shroff will release dance video of his debut single

After releasing his highly anticipated debut as a singer titled 'Unbelievable' the actor has yet another surprise for his fans. Tiger recently uploaded a video on his social media with a small teaser of him dancing to the tunes of Unbelievable and announced that the official dance video of the song will come out on the 29th of September.

The actor captioned the video as, "Thank you for all the love to Unbelievable - @tigerjackieshroff has another surprise for you! See you on our YouTube channel on the 29th! #YouAreUnbelievable #TigerShroff #UnbelievableDanceVideo (sic)".

A few days back, Tiger had shared a video on his Instagram handle, narrating his experience of working on his debut single.In the video, Tiger shares, "Growing up, I've always been inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson and he has inspired me in so many ways and not just one. One particular way I've been trying to summon the courage to sing and dance to my own songs and never really had the courage to take it forward. But this lockdown, I spend a lot of time exploring and discovered something new and something fun and let's just say that it was an unbelievable experience".

Apart from making his bang on debut as a singer, the actor is also preparing for his next actioner which will be the sequel to his debut film Heropanti.

