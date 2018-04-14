Unbelievable! South superstar Mahesh Babu spent 14 hours clicking selfies with fans

While we see actors going live from their social media pages and conducting live chats to interact with their fans, South superstar, Mahesh Babu went a step ahead by obliging his fans with selfies for 14 hours



Mahesh Babu

South superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Bharat Ane Nenu, took some time off his busy schedule to spend time with all his fans. While shooting for the film, Mahesh Babu made sure that he took some time off to spend with his fans. This is something that the actor went way beyond to engage with his fans. He interacted with his fans on a one-on-one basis, thus leaving the fans content.

Mahesh Babu, who enjoys a massive popularity across the nation attended all his fans after his day wrapped. The actor's upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu has been generating immense buzz amongst the actor's large fanbase.

The teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu showcases Mahesh Babu as a revolutionary leader as he plays the role of Chief Minister. It is the circumstances behind which Bharat takes over as Chief Minister and how he brings about a change in the society.

While we heard the actor take over as CM in the 'first oath' released a few weeks back, the latest teaser has sure got us more curious about the upcoming Telugu patriotic saga.

Bharat comes in stark contrast to Mahesh's 2017 release Spyder that showcased him as Shiva, an officer in the Intelligence Bureau office. The response to the teaser of 'Bharat Ane Nenu’ has left the audience in anticipation of yet another content is driven treat from the Superstar.

