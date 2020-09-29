Unbelievable: Tiger Shroff's dance video released; check it out now

Tiger Shroff along with producer Gaurav Wadhwa recently unveiled a new side of himself as a singer and made his debut with 'Unbelievable'. The fans have been grooving to the tunes ever since. Just a week into the release of the song and fans have been flooding social media with innumerable recreations of the song, some of which, Tiger has even been sharing on his social media.

Dancing to his own tunes, Tiger has now released the dance video of Unbelievable. Sharing the same on social media, Tiger wrote,

"Its pretty lonely dancing all by myself ðcant wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challengeâ¤ï¸ #dancecover #outnow #Unbelievable #UnbelievableDanceVideo"

Giving the video a monochromatic feel, Tiger is seen blending various dance forms i.e. Robotics, popping, locking and much more. Tiger's smooth dance moves have impressed everyone once again.

Tiger is a force that will always push you past your limits for working towards your goals and expand your horizons by trying your hands on something new and ace it.

The Unbelievable song has been sung by Tiger Shroff produced by Gaurav Wadhwa.

