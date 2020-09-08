Unbox the fun

Food for thought



Snack subscription boxes available on Scriberr

Jigar Vora, founder, Scriberr — an aggregator platform that offers an array of subscription boxes catering to various interests, from pets to personal hygiene — tells us that during the lockdown, he's seen a spike in people opting for quarterly or six-month subscriptions, as opposed to one-time buys. "Due to the pandemic, people want to avoid going out and stay home, which is possibly leading to this trend. Food and personal hygiene sectors have seen maximum rise," shares Vora. He adds that they have a range of boxes for healthy snacking, like flavoured chickpeas, BBQ beetroot chips, wasabi makhana, among others, and customised diabetes plans.

Log on to scriberr.in

Cost Rs 250 onward for snacks

Beauty buys



Pic courtesy/Fab Bag On Facebook

If your social media feed has been filled with influencers showing off different make-up looks, and you feel that you don't own enough cosmetics to try them out, Fab Bag is your answer. With monthly, quarterly, six-month and yearly plans, Fab Bag sends you a bag full of beauty products, customised according to your preferences. From the latest in lipsticks, to sheet masks, these products are curated by beauty experts. All you need to do is fill out a form detailing your preferences, and a goodie bag will arrive at your doorstep.

Log on to fabbag.com

Cost Rs 599 onwards

Get geeky

Binge-watchers, here's your monthly fix of collectibles from the world of shows, games, movies and even anime. Naruto-themed Japanese fans, Manga puzzles, Stranger Things t-shirts and Game of Thrones pins are some of the cool merchandise Geek Crate offers.

Log on to geekcrate.in

Cost Rs 1,799 onwards

Home hacks

Most phenyl, detergents and soaps we use to keep our homes spic and span, pollute the environment. If you're like Monica Geller when it comes to cleaning, sign up for The Better Home's monthly boxes of biodegradable, eco-friendly cleaners.

Log on to shop.thebetterindia.com

Cost Rs 799 onwards

Get booked



Books by Kaffeinated Konversations

If you want to get back to reading, or diversify the titles on your bookshelf, Kaffeinated Konversations will send you surprise book boxes. "This is great for those who want to read different genres but don't know where to start," shares Indore-based founder Kavita Jhala. They also have pre-declared monthly boxes. Jhala likes to focus on Indian writers, and also throws in bookmarks, diaries and mugs.

Log on to @KaffeinatedKonversations on Facebook

Around the world



Each box is themed on a country

Keeping kids engaged during the lockdown is no child's play. Subscription boxes by Anand-based Scotty's Wanderquest take the young ones on a journey with Scotty, the tortoise. Founder Shruti Agrawal shares the contents are aimed to engage kids between seven to 12. "Each box is themed on a country with maps, books, activity sheets, and craft material. There are clues for a treasure hunt, too, for some plans." The latest one on Australia had instructions on how to make a boomerang and crystal coral reefs among other things.

Log on to wanderquest.in

Cost Rs 1,971 onwards

