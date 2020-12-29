Uncanny coincidence: Kushal Tandon surprised after he bumps into ex Gauahar Khan on board a flight

Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25 in a gorgeous traditional wedding ceremony. Merely two days after the nuptials, the actress resumed work.

Coincidentally, Gauahar Khan bumped into ex-flame Kushal Tandon on board a flight. They also found themselves seated next to each other. Tandon shared a video and captioned it, 'Ek haseen ittefaq'.

He said, "Guys, this is one of those instances. I meet my old friend, who has just got married. I am not stalking her. Maybe I was destined to congratulate her in person." Khan was on her way to Lucknow for work and Tandon was travelling to his hometown to catch up with family.

Talking about Gauahar's wedding, Tandon said in an earlier interview, "Yes, I am in touch with her and I am happy that she is getting married. God bless her. If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But, I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not."

Speaking of Gauahar and Zaid's wedding, the actress wore a heavily embroidered ivory-hued sharara along with traditional bridal jewellery, while Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in the same colour. The couple looked radiant in their wedding ensembles.

