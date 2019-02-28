Unclaimed bag near Municipal school at Sanpada triggers bomb scare

national

On Wednesday morning around 10 am, a pedestrian noticed a black colored trolley bag near Navi Mumbai Municipal School at Sector 5 and called the Sanpada police who immediately rushed to the spot vacating the entire stretch of 1 km

An unclaimed bag near a Municipal school at Sanpada created a bomb scare in the vicinity. Around 10 am on Wednesday, few pedestrians noticed a black coloured trolley bag lying unclaimed on the street and immediately informed police officials who later sought help from Bomb Detection and Defusing Squad (BDDS).

A pedestrian noticed the bag near Navi Mumbai Municipal School at Sector 5 and called the Sanpada police who immediately rushed to the spot vacating the entire stretch of 1 km. Meanwhile, Bomb Detection and Defusing Squad (BDDS) was summoned and upon checking the bag, they found there were no explosives in it. The bag was filled with clothes, without any identification whatsoever. After two hours of scrutiny, the bag was seized and taken to Sanpada police station. Cops are now trying to identify the owner of the bag.

