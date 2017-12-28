Unclaimed bag triggers bomb scare in train

An unclaimed bag found in a compartment of a Haldibari-bound train from Kolkata triggered a bomb scare on Thursday, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said

Passengers travelling in coach number D2 of Kolkata-Haldibari Express noticed the unclaimed bag and informed the railway officials when the train reached Pakur station, the GRP officials said.





The railway officials at Pakur station passed on the information to the officials in Malda station, a GRP official said. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel along with sniffer dogs searched the unclaimed bag and recovered some clothes from it, Inspector-in-Charge of Malda Town GRP Krishna Gopal Dutta said.