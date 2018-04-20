Uncle attacks girls in Pakistan for rejecting marriage proposal

Three girls, including a sister duo, in Pakistan's Punjab province suffered burn injuries in an acid attack yesterday when they were allegedly attacked by the sisters' uncle for rejecting a marriage proposal, according to media reports



Representation pic

Three girls, including two sisters were attacked with acid and suffered burn injuries after their uncle attacked them for rejecting his marriage proposal. Media reports stated that the sisters and a friend were standing at a bus stop when the men hurled acid on them while riding away on a motorcycle.

The girls suffered burns on their face and arms and were admitted to a hospital, according to police. "The primary suspect was the uncle of the two sisters who were attacked. Another accused was identified as the uncle's friend," Dang police Station House Officer Ameer Abbas was quoted as saying in the report. One of the girls had refused a marriage proposal, which was the reason behind the attack, the police said, adding that the uncle and his friend are still absconding while the third accused has been arrestedDawnNewsTV reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz have sought a detailed report of the case. They have also instructed senior police officials to ensure the arrest of the accused within 24 hours, the report said.

Also read: Mumbai: Acid attack survivors take to ramp to celebrate womanhood in Thane

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates