Unconventional characters played by birthday boy Amit Sadh

A great ‘HERO’ is the one that excites the audience and actor Amit Sadh is one such personality. Today, on his birthday, here are some binge-worthy titles to stream online featuring Amit Sadh.

Kabir Sawant in Amazon Original Series Breathe



Amit Sadh plays the award-winning role of Kabir Sawant, an outstanding yet troubled officer in the crime branch. Seeing him go head to head with R Madhavan, not to mention his amazing performance will leave us wanting for more of this character. Binge-watch Breathe on Amazon Prime Video.

Akash Oberai in Sultan

Amit essayed the role of the businessman Aakash Oberoi in the film, Sultan alongside Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. Stream Sultan on Amazon Prime Video.

Raghubir Pratap Singh in Gold

Amit Sadh was seen in Bollywood film Gold alongside Akshay Kumar. His character Raghubir is stubborn who learns the ways of life and matures while playing for his country. Stream Gold on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhinav Mathur in Operation Parindey

Popular Web show Operation Parindey feature Amit Sadh in the lead. In the film Amit plays an SP who comes from a royal family. Inspired by true events, Operation Parindey is be helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi that talks about the most controversial jailbreak of India.

Amit Barot in Barot House

Amit was seen playing Amit Barot in the web show Barot House. Barot House is a suspense-thriller-drama film about an upper middle-class Indian family caught in the whirlwind of murder and crime

