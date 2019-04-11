Under-19 T20 Cup: Masters Sports Association clinch cricket title

cricket

Later, Siddhant, in the company of Pushkar Sharma (19 not out) stitched 63-run partnership to see their team over the finish line

IDBI Federal Insurance Cup U-19 title-winning team Masters Sports Association with ex-India captain Dilip Vengsarkar at Mahul recently

Masters Sports Association (Navi Mumbai) beat Boys CC (Dombivli) by seven wickets to lift the IDBI Federal Insurance Cup U-19 T20 title at Mahul recently. Batting first, the Dombivli team posted 123 for nine in 20 overs. Aditya Rawat (13-ball 29) and Arya Ikhe (51-ball 33) were the chief contributors.

For Masters Sports Association, right-arm medium pacer Mukund Sardar (3-27) and off-spinner Rohit Desai (2-11) were among the wickets. Chasing, the Navi Mumbai outfit's Siddhant Mhatre (52-balls 66) and Shreeraj Gharat (21) put on a 49-run partnership.

Later, Siddhant, in the company of Pushkar Sharma (19 not out) stitched 63-run partnership to see their team over the finish line. Siddhant was named the Best Player as well as the Best Batsman of the tournament. Bhushan Kastur was named the Best Bowler while Shantanu Nayak was awarded the Best Fielder trophy.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates