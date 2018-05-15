Under construction flyover collapses in Varanasi, deaths feared: Police

Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident





A portion of an under construction flyover near the railway station here collapsed today and several people were feared buried under it, police said. The incident occurred post-noon, officials said adding rescue teams were rushed to the spot.



Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident. "It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble," an official said. Some vehicles were also crushed in the incident, they added.

