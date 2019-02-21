Under-fire Maurizio Sarri insists he can avoid Chelsea axe

football

It's the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans. Because they are used to winning. Now we are in trouble, so I can understand very well."

Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri insists he expects to avoid being sacked as Chelsea manager if his troubled side can put together a sustained winning run. Reports yesterday claimed Sarri will be axed if Chelsea are beaten in any of their next three matches after losing the backing of the club's hierarchy.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not renowned for his patience and Monday's limp FA Cup fifth round defeat against Manchester United increased speculation that Sarri is on the brink of being dismissed. Sarri faces a crucial seven days as Chelsea take a slender 2-1 advantage into today's Europa League last 32 second-leg against Malmo before facing Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Acknowledging his perilous position can only be improved by a rapid reversal of fortunes, Sarri told reporters: "We need to win three, four matches in a row. It's the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans. Because they are used to winning. Now we are in trouble, so I can understand very well."

