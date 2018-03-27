Underarm bowler Trevor Chappell glad to lose 'most despised' tag

It won them the match, but lost him all respect, despite Chappell acting on the orders of his older brother and then captain, Greg



Trevor Chappell Pic/ AFP

Trevor Chappell's name has been synonymous with one of the most notorious unsporting acts of all time -- bowling underarm to help Australia beat New Zealand in 1981. It won them the match, but lost him all respect, despite Chappell acting on the orders of his older brother and then captain, Greg. Thirty-seven years later, he said it was a relief to no longer be seen as the most despised man in Australian cricket, with current skipper Steve Smith rapidly earning that accolade.

"I'm the last one who comes up on Google as the man who took the lead role in Australian cricket's darkest day -- it's a real relief I can finally drop that title," the 65-year-old told Sydney's Daily Telegraph Tuesday. Smith has been banned for one match and fined after the shock admission that he and senior team members plotted to cheat in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday. The scandal saw teammate Cameron Bancroft tamper with the ball by using yellow sticky tape, before desperately trying to conceal the evidence down the front of his trousers.

Cricket Australia is conducting its own investigation with more severe punishment widely expected to be handed down on Smith, potentially a year-long ban, amid global shock and condemnation over his actions. Chappell said they will long be haunted by what they did. "What I did has lived with me ever since and it will be the same for Smith and Bancroft," he said. "They will struggle for the rest of their lives and be known as the ones who brought Australian cricket into disrepute. "Whether it haunts them for the rest of their lives is down to them, but I haven't been able to shake off what happened to me in 37 years."

Chappell's underarm ball along the ground was a spur of the moment decision with New Zealand needing six off the last ball to tie the one-day game. It was not illegal at the time, although it went against the spirit of cricketing fair play. Both Chappell brothers have since spoken publically of their embarrassment, and the toll it took. Trevor Chappell said the controversy cost him his marriage and the chance to have children. "I struggled a lot with it mentally. I was vilified for years and people will still ask about it," he told the newspaper. "My marriage broke down and I never remarried or had kids. These days, all I do is coach cricket to kids and play golf."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever