Underhand dealing by cab drivers has to stop

A cab aggregator's drivers are under the scanner for allegedly manipulating GPS trackers to increase kilometres and make the fares go up by a few hundred rupees.

The drivers were using an old app to manipulate the distance and then make passengers pay hiked fares.'

The Crime Branch has acted with great and commendable alacrity, with decoy officers posing as passengers and learning about the modus operandi. Once convinced that this was a shady, criminal operation, the drives were arrested.

It will now be interesting to see the measures the cab company takes to stamp out this cheating and send a very strong message to others contemplating something like this.

Passengers are truly hapless victims in cases like these as they are either unaware of what has happened, most are of the impression that their quest for justice will be a rigmarole that will cost even more than what they were cheated of.

At other times, they are simply ignorant about the recourse they can take. Others are simply too tired after long cab rides to argue their case and leave.

The drivers build a wall between the passenger and themselves if they are ever questioned about the fare. They say that this is the company policy and that passengers should question the company, and not them.

We must take pride in our transport systems being good and the most connected of all cities. But this underhand dealing by drivers of aggregators has to be stamped out.

At times we have also had meter manipulation in kaali-peeli cabs, with some culprits having been caught.

It is time to empower passengers with a complaint system to address such problems and deal with them effectively.

