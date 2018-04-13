Undertrial prisoner dies in hospital in Noida

The prisoner, identified as Shahzad alias Baboo, a resident of Aligarh, complained of chest and abdomen pain on Wednesday, they said



An undertrial prisoner in the Luksar jail here died at a hospital after he complained of chest pain, police said. The prisoner, identified as Shahzad (43) alias Baboo, a resident of Aligarh, complained of chest and abdomen pain on Wednesday, they said.

He was admitted to a hospital and died during treatment yesterday, police said. Deputy inspector general Pretinder Singh visited the jail and conducted an inquiry, they said. Jail Superintendent Vipin Kumar Mishra requested the district and session judge for a judicial probe in the matter, police said.

Shahzad was an accused in a murder case lodged at the Delhi Gate police station in 2008. In 2009, he was accused of helping a criminal in escaping from the custody of Aligarh police. He was shifted from the Aligarh jail to Luksar jail at Gautam Buddha Nagar last year due to administrative reason.