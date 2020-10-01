Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra shares another glimpse of what to expect from her memoir

Priyanka Chopra is very soon unveiling her journey from Bareilly to Bollywood in the form of her memoir, Unfinished. Her journey has been peppered with unexpected twists and turns, fame, fortune, and global domination. And the title she has chosen certainly signifies she's far away from being done and dusted.

And she has been sharing some glimpses of her life on her Instagram account for the last few days, giving her fans a peep into her personal and professional life and from where exactly her journey began. Two of her latest posts show them how she is with her family and what her beliefs are.

In one video, we could see her moments with her family, have a look right here:

And in the second video, she can be seen giving a speech on why and how she was never on a mission to shatter or break anything and what she actually stood for. Here it is:

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it "gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment" when you tick off something from your "bucket list". 'Unfinished' will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry. 2020 is all the more special for the actress as she has completed two glorious decades in the entertainment industry. She became Miss World in 2000 and made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and in the same year had Raj Kanwar's Andaaz.

She went on to do films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, Barfi, Don 2, Agneepath, and Bajirao Mastani. Claim to fame in the West happened with the International series, Quantico in 2016 and she also acted in Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch in 2017. She's now gearing up for Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

