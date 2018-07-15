Unhappy with Mumbai DP? Don't just tweet, send a mail to the BMC

While currently, only the island city blueprint has been uploaded on the site, the remaining wards should be up soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has uploaded the ward-wise maps showing provisions of the development plan (DP) 2034. All citizens can now submit their suggestions to the proposals. While currently, only the island city blueprint has been uploaded on the site, the remaining wards should be up soon. Once the state government reviews the draft development plan 2034, it will be sanctioned and open for implementation. This is your chance to have your say.

Step 1: View your map

Log in to www.mcgm.gov.in or portal.mcgm.gov.in, and select 'more' in the 'Related Links' option (on the left panel). On the right, search for the Draft Development Plan (2014-2034) folder and click on it. After selecting Development Plan 2034 (excluded part - city), click on Island City, which will show you the blueprint. In 2016-17, 84,000 suggestions were sent by Mumbai citizens.

Step 2: Find your ward

In the maps available online, you'll find a grid map and the corresponding island city ward maps to help you identify your area. Once you have identified your ward, look for the IC numbered maps accordingly. Development projects have been illustrated with the help of symbols in the Legend section below the map. For instance, the image of a train with a blue line running across indicates the monorail alignment and stations.

Step 3: Find your ward

Send your suggestions Send your recommendations to Deputy Director of Town Planning, Greater Mumbai at E block, ENSA Hutment, Azad Maidan, Mumbai - 400001

*Planning to write in with your suggestions to Development Plan 2034? Share your views with us at smdmail@mid-day.com

Also Read: 'This DP will slowly strangle Mumbai, leading to a painful death'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates