UNHRC chief asks Malaysia to repeal laws restricting freedom of expression

Kuala Lumpur: UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Saturday urged the Malaysian government to roll back some of the laws that restrict freedom of expression in the country. Bachelet cited the laws on sedition, peaceful assembly, official secrets or communication, and multimedia that for a long time (have) impeded freedom of expression and public debate in Malaysia.

"I hope the government will proceed to roll back the laws," said the head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at the end of her two-day trip to Malaysia. On Friday, she met Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and several ministers.

"I understand (several) laws are pending, including on sexual harassment in the workplace. I encourage the government to move forward on a comprehensive gender equality bill to tackle discrimination."

