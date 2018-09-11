Unidentified militants kill man in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

national

Representational picture

Unidentified militants Monday night shot dead a man here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They fired upon Abdul Ahad Ganie (42) at the Babademb area of the city here, a police official said.

He said Ganie, a resident of Sheikh Pora Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, died on the spot. His body was shifted to a police control room hospital here, the official said. He said a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

