Unidentified woman found murdered in Palghar district

crime

Deputy Superintendent of Police Datta Totewad said the body was found in an open plot behind a building. Tulinj police have registered a case of murder

Representational image

Palghar district rural police Friday found the body of an unidentified woman in Nalasopara area. It was suspected that the woman, around 40-45 years old, was killed, though autopsy report was awaited, a police official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Datta Totewad said the body was found in an open plot behind a building. Tulinj police have registered a case of murder.

In another case, a 15-year-old boy who went missing was found dead on Sunday near Rajul Colony in Dindori district. The body of the minor was recovered in pieces. ML Solanki, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dindori said, "The boy went out on February 20 to buy something. His mother started looking out for him when he did not come back. She then reported the case. We registered the case under IPC 363 since the boy was a minor (15)."

"The body was recovered in a garden. The animals might have eaten his body. We have sent the body for post-mortem. We will investigate further according to the report." According to some eye witness, there were some marks on his body. The locals are suspecting the case of black magic. Kunjlata Sandya, local Ward Councillor, said, "The child went missing four days ago. The family reported it the next day. No police officer has taken cognizance. The body of 15-year-boy was found in pieces on Sunday. The crimes are increasing in Madhya Pradesh and the government should think about maintaining law and order."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever