Union Budget 2020: Prominent leaders cheer, jeer on Twitter

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented Union Budget for 2020-21, which proposes to give Indian economy an impetus to emerge as more vibrant and stronger.

With an emphasis on capacity building and empowerment of marginalised sections of society including farmers, the Union Budget intends to ensure, as said by Sitharaman, that "our people should be gainfully employed. Our businesses should be healthy. For all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfil their aspirations."

The budget presentation got cheers and jeers from all section of the society. Investors said the Budget proposals did not contain any concrete measures to arrest the falling economic growth which has dipped to a decade-low level. They said that lowering of income tax rates with the removal of exemptions may not lead to any meaningful boost to consumption, which is crucial to reverse the slump.

Some of the prominent leaders, both from the ruling party and the opposition, took to Twitter to express their views on the Union Budget presented on Saturday. The leaders of the NDA government lauded how the budget is set to contribute towards the Indian economy.

"I am confident that this budget will increase income and investment, demand and consumption and bring new vigour in financial system and credit flow," said Prime Minister Modi in an address after budget presentation video he had tweeted .

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the Union Budget in a series of tweets in Hindi, saying that this budget will further strengthen the economy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Union Budget 2020-21 will contribute significantly in fulfilling the Modi government's resolve to double the income of farmers and provide unprecedented relief to the taxpayers.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal termed the budget to be 'very balanced' and said it prepares India to be a USD 5 trillion economy.

Meanwhile, the leaders from the opposition parties called the budget 'hollow' and how its policies will 'ambush' the legacy of the public sector.West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the finance ministry in policy to sell the government's share in the public sector.

I am shocked & appalled to see how the Central Government plans to ambush the heritage & legacy of public institutions.



It’s the end of a sense of security.



Is it also the end of an era?#LIC #IndianRailways #AirIndia #BSNL — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig on the government saying that the youth want jobs and they did not get anything from the budget.

Our youth want jobs. Instead they got the longest budget speech in parliamentary history that said absolutely nothing of consequence.



PM & FM both looked like they have absolutely no clue what to do next.



#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/5oUCs8rp32 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2020

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav termed Union Budget 2020-21 as 'one of the worst budgets in the last decade' and said it holds 'nothing concrete' for youth and farmers."It is one of the worst budgets in the last decade. It has nothing concrete for farmers and youth. It has made them upset. What do they have to fulfill dreams of youth...Where are jobs and investment?" asked Yadav while speaking to media. Slamming the Budget, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that the Modi government is in complete denial that the economy faces a "grave macro economic challenge" and it has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs. (with inputs from agencies)

