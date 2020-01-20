Search

Union Budget process to begin with 'Halwa ceremony' on Tuesday

Updated: Jan 20, 2020, 12:42 IST | ANI | New Delhi

It marks the beginning of lockdown of several officials in the finance ministry and who remains cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File picture: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File picture: ANI

New Delhi: In order to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21, the customary 'Halwa Ceremony' is set to be held on Monday at Ministry of Finance, North Block.

It marks the beginning of lockdown of several officials in the finance ministry and who remains cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha. As a part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK