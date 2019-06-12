Union Cabinet approves Central Educational Institutions Bill
The decision will allow filling up of more than 7000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment in Teachers' Cadre with 200 point roster
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill".
The Cabinet decision will address the long-standing demands of persons belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs and ensure their rights envisaged under the Constitution. It will also ensure providing of 10 per cent reservation to EWS, an official statement said.
The decision will allow filling up of more than 7000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment in Teachers' Cadre with 200 point roster.
According to the official statement, the move is expected to improve the teaching standards in the higher educational institutions by attracting all eligible talented candidates belonging to SCs, STs, SEBC, and EWS.
The decision will provide a thrust to reforms in the education sector and will improve teaching standards in higher educational institutions by attracting all eligible candidates belonging to SCs/STs/EBCs/EWS.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 12, 2019
The Bill will replace "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019" and will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.
The Union Cabinet also approved the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill which will be introduced during the upcoming session of parliament.
According to an official statement, the Bill provides for setting up of an independent body for institutional arbitration and to acquire and transfer the undertakings of International Arbitration Centre with effect from March 2 this year.
The move is aimed to bring targeted reform to develop itself as a flagship institution for conducting international and domestic arbitration.
Top stories of the day
- The Dutch mystery: Man wanted is on temple run in Maharashtra
- Win Rs 10,000 if you find the truck that dumped this debris in south Mumbai
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes teenage girl in Bandra, blackmails her with video
- Mumbai: Banned newspaper is still vendors' first choice for serving food
- Meet Vasai's traffic stoppers who are being the change they wish to see
- Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers' new modus ends at police station lock-up
- Mumbai: Chain-snatching cases drop but recovery still poor
- Thane Municipal Corporation unprepared for monsoon, says social activist
- Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony
- Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department
- For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count
- Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing
- Ujjwala Raut: Here's what the 41 year old supermodel of the 90s is doing now
- Worst crimes: These monstrous mothers murdered their children!
- Amruta Fadnavis wows with her soulful performance in Los Angeles
- These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots
- Narendra Modi shares a hearty laugh with Sri Lanka President
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria's Bandra outing is all things casual
- World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat
- World Cup 2019: Warm-up win vs India doesn't mean Kiwis are are hot!
- World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh compares Hardik Pandya with Lance Klusener
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast