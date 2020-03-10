Union Cabinet Secretary reviews preparations to tackle coronavirus infection in Maharashtra

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday reviewed the preparations to tackle novel coronavirus infection in Maharashtra along with state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta here.

Mehta told Gauba that 273 of the total 280 air passengers screened for the suspected novel coronavirus infection so far have tested negative while reports of the rest seven are awaited, a state government statement said.

Apart from Mumbai, the screening of inbound international passengers has been started at Pune and Nagpur international airports as a precautionary measure, Mehta said. No confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection has been reported from Maharashtra so far while the number of the confirmed cases has risen to 44 across the country.

