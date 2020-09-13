Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for 'complete medical checkup'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted for "a complete medical checkup" before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, said AIIMS Delhi on Sunday. "Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after his post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before Parliament session for one-two days," the statement from the Chairperson, Media and Protocol Division, AIIMS read.

The Union Home Minister was previously admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care after complaining of body aches and fatigue.

On August 2, Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Medanta Hospital and was discharged on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19.

