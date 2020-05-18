Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Speaks About How Indian Education System Combats with COVID-19

While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a lockdown, there has been significant impact on people with respect to health, shelter and education. Due to the pandemic, there has been uncertainty with respect to the education system in the country. Radio City, India’s leading radio network, exclusively interacted with Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, who shared insights on the steps to be taken by the Government to strengthen the Indian Education system during the lockdown.

In an exclusive and his first ever interview to a radio channel, Honorable Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal who is also an author of 74 books, spoke about the tools used to strengthen the education system of the country during this struggling time. The interview was aired on 18th May, 9:00am -10:00am across Radio City’s 33 stations, where he addressed the nation, parents, students, teachers and Radio City listeners and motivated them with his own examples and reassured that the best suitable measures and steps would be taken by the Government for the betterment of the student's future and the country. He also spoke about the initiatives taken to cope with the Education wing (School Level, College Level, Competitive Level) of the country, announcements of much awaited pending examinations dates for schools, colleges, entrance exams. In addition to this, he addressed concerns regarding pending correction of examination answer sheets, syllabus related queries etc. He also applauded Radio City’s efforts to have spread positive, reliable and credible information amongst its listeners during lockdown.

Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, "The current pandemic situation has given rise to multiple questions and there is a constant look out for credible solutions to these queries, most importantly when it comes to education. We are glad to have our country’s Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, who exclusively spoke to Radio City and cleared many doubts that have been pondering in the minds of parents, students and teachers. Radio City has always been a forerunner in communicating information for the benefit of the citizens and the country at large. We once again thank Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal for sharing his valuable insights about the Indian Education system during these tough times."

Speaking about his exclusive interaction with Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "Education is one of the most important aspect for the development of people and country at large. We have been undertaking the best suitable measures for the students across the country and will ensure their future remains to be bright and would not be affected by the pandemic. I thank Radio City, for being the medium to communicate our thoughts across to students, parents and teachers."

In addition to on air, Radio City leveraged the interview across its social media platforms, which was promoted digitally by the Ministry and 8 state ministers as well. Radio City leaves no stone unturned, to share credible information with its listeners and remains true to its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City.

