Union Minister Anant Geete hurt in road accident near Khopoli

The incident occurred when Geete's motorcade was proceeding from Khopoli to Pali and a pilot car hit Geete's vehicle

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Anant Geete sustained minor injuries in a road accident while on a tour of his home district here on Friday, a police officer said.

Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete

The incident occurred when Geete's motorcade was proceeding from Khopoli to Pali and a pilot car hit Geete's vehicle, which in turn had hit another pilot vehicle.The pilot car had applied brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist who came from the opposite direction, and suddenly it had swerved.

As it braked, Geete's car rammed into the pilot car, and another pilot vehicle behind dashed into the minister's car, resulting in a minor pile-up.The Shiv Sena MP from Raigad, Geete suffered minor head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Pali, before he proceeded for his engagements. Several vehicles in his motorcade were damaged in the accident but there were no other casualties.

