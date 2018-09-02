Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey calls Rahul Gandhi 'schizophrenic, sewer worm'

national

The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar, made the remarks while comparing Rahul with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday

Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Launching a vitriolic attack on Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has called the Congress president "schizophrenic" and a "sewer worm". The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar, made the remarks while comparing Rahul with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda [sewer worm]," Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram. He said he was very disappointed with Rahul for accusing PM Modi of lying on the Rafale fighter jet deal, and that he should be admitted to a mental hospital.

Congress spokesperson Gourov Vallabh said, "We pray God grants wisdom and better sense to BJP leaders so that they don't make such remarks. BJP's politics is depreciating like the rupee," he said.

