Union minister endorses 'Bhabhiji papad', claims it can fight COVID-19

At a time when the government is determined to be "vocal for local", Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has gone a step ahead and endorsed an indigenous 'papad' brand claiming that eating the 'papad' will create antibodies in the human body that will help fight the deadly coronavirus that has afflicted more than 12 lakh Indians so far.



A pack of the brand called ‘Bhabhiji papad' was held up by Meghwal while recording a video vouching for its corona fighting ability. The Union Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs said, "This Bhabhiji Papad has come out in the market in line with Atma Nirbhar Bharat, which has edible elements that can help create antibodies which will prove to be helpful in fighting coronavirus."



Meghwal also wished the company "success". Meanwhile, there's no scientific evidence presented by the minister as to how ingredients of the papad can help create COVID-fighting antibodies in the human body.



The World Health Organization, earlier had said, "While no foods or dietary supplements can prevent or cure COVID-19 infection, healthy diets are important for supporting immune systems. Good nutrition can also reduce the likelihood of developing other health problems, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes and some types of cancer."



While it remains to be seen whether ‘Bhabhiji Papad' can furnish scientific evidence backing the minister's claim about the product, it has certainly created online interest among many Indians, who are battling this pandemic, every single day.



So far, 30,660 people in India have died due to the virus.

