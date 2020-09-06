Search

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89

Published: 06 September, 2020 11:45 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest

Union Minister Hardh Vardhan's mother. Picture courtesy/ Hardh Vardhan Twitter account
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.

Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan posted on Twitter today.

