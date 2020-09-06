Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.



Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode.

She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning.

A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill.

May her pious soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/wCAm0P74OC — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 6, 2020

"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan posted on Twitter today.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever