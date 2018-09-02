Union minister Kiren Rijiju urges to make cities cycle friendly

national

He expressed his happiness to flag off and also joined the cyclothon organised by NITI Aayog, thanked Hero Cycles for their support and the enthusiastic cyclists for their participation

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday urged citizens to make cities cycle friendly.

"With the Movelo Cyclothon, NITI Aayog is introducing the people of India with the future of mobility. Let us together make a move for better cities and a better India," the minister said while interacting with the crowd at Delhi Movelo Cyclothon at India Gate here. He expressed his happiness to flag off and also joined the cyclothon organised by NITI Aayog, thanked Hero Cycles for their support and the enthusiastic cyclists for their participation.

NITI Aayog has organised the cycle rally to promote cycling and raise awareness about its role in mobility. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant tweeted: "Phenomenal experience! We need to move people, not cars. Cycling is the way to go for a healthier life and a less polluting city. Cycling lanes are a must for Indian cities."

He said that Rijiju was one of the fittest ministers. "Cycling is the future of India and I am delighted to see such a great turnout at today's (Sunday) Movelo Cyclothon," he said. Children, senior citizens and people from all walks of life gathered at the Movelo Cyclothon here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever