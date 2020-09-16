Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19, goes into 'self-isolation'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After testing positive for the deadly virus, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has gone into 'self-isolation'. He has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow the required protocols and get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 63-year-old Road Transport, Highways, and MSME Minister said that during the course of his check-up, he tested COVID-19 positive. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari tweeted."

Besides Gadkari, at least seven union ministers, including Union home minister Amit Shah, and over two dozen lawmakers have contracted the disease. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the other prominent leaders who tested positive for the global pandemic.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported as many as 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 11,21,221 including 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

With inputs from ANI

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news