Published: Apr 14, 2019, 14:44 IST | IANS

Birender Singh said, "I thought it proper that if my son gets nomination, I should resign from Rajya Sabha and also from the Ministry."

Union Minister offers to quit cabinet, Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Sunday offered to resign from the Cabinet and also as a Rajya Member after the BJP fielded his son Brijendra Singh from the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana.

"I thought it proper that if my son gets nomination, I should resign from Rajya Sabha and also from the Ministry. So, I have written to (BJP President) Amit Shahji. I leave it to the party... I am ready to resign," he told reporters.

