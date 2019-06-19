Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son held for attempt to murder

crime

Prahlad Patel's son was arrested for allegedly firing a bullet was fired in which a man sustained injuries

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: The police arrested Union Minister Prahlad Singh's son Prabal Patel and his cousin on Tuesday on charges of attempt to murder in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. "A clash took place between two groups on Monday night near Behli bazaar. After the fracas, a bullet was fired in which a man sustained injuries. They also beat a policeman. According to evidence, there was an old dispute between two groups," Superintendent of Police, Karan Singh informed.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on case registered against his son in an attempt to murder case in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh: All I can say is that it is sad & unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don't want to make any further comments. pic.twitter.com/FL1egIQKZJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

"We have the evidence that Prabal Patel and Monu Patel were also involved in the case and their names along with 18 others are in the FIR registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four teams are constituted to nab the accused," he added. The victim who sustained gunshot injuries was identified as Himanshu Rathor.

GK Singh, SP Narsinghpur, on clash b/w 2 groups y'day: FIR filed with 20 persons named as accused. It includes name of Prabal Patel (son of Union Min Prahlad Patel)&Monu Patel (son of Prahlad Patel's brother&BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel),for their alleged involvement.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/CXHFC5ns69 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Later, PS Warle, the sub divisional officer, said, "Six people have been arrested including the main accused Prabal Patel. We will arrest rest of accused very soon." The Union Minister denied to comment on his son's arrest and said that the law will take its own course. "All I can say is that it is sad and unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don't want to make any further comments," Prahlad said. Prahlad's brother Jalam Singh Patel said, "My son Monu was in Jabalpur and Prabal was also not in town at the time of the incident.

