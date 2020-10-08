Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan, who was not keeping well for some time passed away on Thursday. He was 74. Recently, Paswan had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital. According to his close family members, Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening at around 8.20 pm at the Fortis Hospital here where he was admitted for several days.

His son Chirag Paswan took to the micro-blogging site and said, "Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa." Chirag also shared a rare picture of him and his father along with the tweet. In the picture, Chirag cane be seen enjoying his father's company.

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was saddened beyond words. Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity."

Last week, while giving an update about his father's health Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan had said, "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night."

Chirag had also thanked people for standing by him and his family during the hour of their struggle. In November 2019, Paswan stepped down from his post as the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party to make way for the appointment of his son and MP Chirag Paswan as the new party president.

Paswan was a minister in the Narendra Modi government, the UPA government as well as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news