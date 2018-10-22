Union minister Shripad Naik calls Amit Shah 'today's Chanakya'

Search

Oct 22, 2018, 15:30 IST | PTI

Naik, the BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, took to Twitter to wish Shah, who turned 54 today

Shripad Naik

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik greeted BJP president Amit Shah Monday on his birthday, describing him as "today's Chanakya".

Naik, the BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, took to Twitter to wish Shah, who turned 54 today.

"Birthday wishes to today's Chanakya Shri @AmitShah ji who is successfully leading the `Vijay Rath' of our PradhanSevak," he said.

Shah's commitment to ideology and his personal connection with party workers make him stand out, Naik added.

