Union minister Shripad Naik calls Amit Shah 'today's Chanakya'

national

Naik, the BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, took to Twitter to wish Shah, who turned 54 today

Shripad Naik

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik greeted BJP president Amit Shah Monday on his birthday, describing him as "today's Chanakya".

Naik, the BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, took to Twitter to wish Shah, who turned 54 today.

"Birthday wishes to today's Chanakya Shri @AmitShah ji who is successfully leading the `Vijay Rath' of our PradhanSevak," he said.

Shah's commitment to ideology and his personal connection with party workers make him stand out, Naik added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates