Union Minister who endorsed 'papad' to boost immunity against COVID-19 tests positive

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had recently endorsed an indigenous "papad" brand claiming that eating the "papad" will help fight the deadly coronavirus, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

"Meghwal was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 10 a.m. after he complained of difficulty in breathing," a doctor told IANS.

However, his condition is said to be stable now. He is receiving treatment under Neeraj Nishchal, who is a professor at the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, as per sources.

Meghwal, who is the Junior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, recently made headlines after he claimed that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, ‘papad', had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19.

A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.

