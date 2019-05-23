Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Subhash Bhamre leading

national

Nitin Gadkari

Union ministers and BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre are leading over their nearest rivals in Maharashtra while Congress stalwarts Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan are trailing, as per the trends available so far.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was ahead in 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, while the Congress and NCP candidates seem to be faltering. Gadkari, who is contesting from Nagpur, has taken a lead of 57,279 votes over his Congress rival Nana Patole after four rounds, while Bhamre is leading in Dhule.

Congress candidates, including former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, state Congress president Ashok Chavan and Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, were trailing in Solapur, Nanded and Mumbai South, respectively.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Hansraj Ahir was trailing behind Congress candidate Suresh Dhanorkar in Chandrapur by 5,659 votes. Heavy Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anant Geete was trailing behind NCP's Sunil Tatkare in Raigad by 14,818 votes.

In Baramati, sitting MP Supriya Sule of the NCP has taken a lead of 1,53, 127 votes over her BJP rival Kanchan Kul.

