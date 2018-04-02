Union minister's son nabbed for inciting communal clashes

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat was arrested on Sunday over his alleged involvement in recent communal clashes in Bhagalpur, and sent to 14-day judicial custody, the police said



Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son and RSS leader Arijit Shashwat being taken away after his arrest for allegedly triggering communal violence, in Patna on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The arrest came barely a few hours after a Bhagalpur court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Shashwat against whom an arrest warrant was issued on March 24. "We had information that Shashwat was at a Hanuman temple in the vicinity of Patna junction. A police team reached the spot and arrested him," senior SP, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

The police produced Shashwat at the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A R Upadhyay, who sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

March 17

Communal riots broke out in Bhagalpur after some people objected to playing of loud music during a procession

