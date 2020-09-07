Unit members of set of Jubin Nautiyal's music video shoot test positive for COVID-19

On September 1, singer Jubin Nautiyal, actors Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik, and a team of 10 technicians returned to Mumbai after a music video shoot. The yet-untitled single, sung by Nautiyal, was filmed over a week in Udaipur with a unit comprising the 13-member crew from Mumbai and 15 local technicians.

While the proceedings kicked off smoothly in the last week of August, director of photography (DoP) Sameer Arya complained of dry cough and fever on the fourth day of the shoot. The cinematographer immediately alerted the unit that he had developed COVID-19 symptoms, and resorted to self-quarantine at the hotel.



The make-up artistes attend to Asim Riaz

A source from the local unit says, "It was a lean team of less than 30 people. We underwent a COVID test before we started shooting. Sameer displayed symptoms in the last leg of the shoot. So, the assistant cinematographer took over his duties for the remaining three days. Meanwhile, Sameer consulted a doctor to keep the fever in check and stayed in isolation. As soon as the shoot was wrapped up, the Mumbai team left for the city on Monday night."



Sakshi Malik during the shoot

Since travelling by air would risk other passengers to exposure, T-Series, the production house backing the single, promptly arranged for the team to travel by road. On reaching Mumbai, three more unit hands tested positive in the next few days. "Director Ashish Panda, production head Ravi Chaturvedi and the director's first assistant Tushar Thalipayal showed mild symptoms. They are all quarantining at home now," says the source. It is heard that two members of the local crew complained of fever and cough, but were found to be negative. "As a precautionary measure, the production house has asked the entire unit to home-quarantine for 14 days," adds the source. Nautiyal, Riaz and Malik, who feature in the song, have tested negative.

mid-day reached out to the studio, which declined to comment.

