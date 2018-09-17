United Left alliance bags all four central JNU panel posts

national

The Left students' group's presidential candidate, N Sai Balaji of AISA, defeated Lalit Pandey of RSS-affiliated ABVP by a margin of 1,179 votes

JNU students wait to cast their votes during the students' union elections, in New Delhi, on September 14. Pic/PTI

A united front of four Left students' groups on Sunday won all four central panel posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election, by defeating the RSS-affiliated ABVP with huge margins.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) came together to form the 'United Left' alliance.

According to the university election committee, the Left group's presidential candidate, N Sai Balaji of the AISA, defeated Lalit Pandey of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by a margin of 1,179 votes. Balaji bagged 2,161 votes.

For the post of vice-president, Sarika Chaudhary of DSF got 2,692 votes and trounced ABVP candidate Geetasri Boruah by a margin of 1,680 votes. Aejaj Ahmed of SFI polled 2,423 votes and won the post of general secretary, by defeating Ganesh Gurjar of ABVP. Amutha of AISF defeated ABVP's Venkat Choubey by 800 votes to win the post of joint secretary. Amutha bagged 2,047 votes. Balaji is a student of JNU's School of International Studies. Chaudhary, Ahmed and Amutha belong to the School of Social Sciences.

