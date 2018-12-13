United Nation honours start-up recycling floral waste

national

Women performing a puja on the banks of River Ganga

An Indian startup which works to clean up the mighty river Ganga by recycling thousands of tonnes of floral waste from temples has been honoured by the UN here. Uttar Pradesh-based 'HelpUsGreen' has come up with the world's first profitable solution to the monumental temple waste problem: 'flowercycling', a UN document said.

As many as 1,260 women have been supported through the startup that collects 8.4 tonnes of floral waste from temples in Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis. These sacred flowers are handcrafted into charcoal-free incense, organic vermicompost and biodegradable packaging material through its 'flowercycling' technology. Game-changing initiatives from 13 other countries were honoured as winners of the Climate Action Award at the COP 24.

