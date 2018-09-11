United Nations Report: 821 million people faced food shortage in 2017

international

The uptick in global undernourishment was particularly focused in South America and Africa, said the report

Representational Picture

The number of people facing food shortage and undernourishment across the globe has increased to 821 million in 2017, according to a report released by United Nations organisations on Tuesday. The uptick in global undernourishment was particularly focused in South America and Africa, said the report titled "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World", as reported in Efe news.

"For the third year in a row, there has been a rise in world hunger. The absolute number of undernourished people, i.e. those facing chronic food deprivation, has increased to nearly 821 million in 2017, from around 804 million in 2016," the report warned.

In Africa, an estimated 256 million people, or about 20 percent of the population on the continent, were affected by undernourishment in 2017, often due to crises related to either adverse weather trends such as drought or armed conflict. Heavily populated Asia saw a downward trend in the number of the hungry in 2017 as researchers documented roughly 515 million people, or roughly about 11.4 percent of the population, suffering from food shortage.

Economic crises in South America spurred a slight increase in the number of undernourished to 39 million people, or 6.1 percent of the total population including the Caribbean region.

With regards to children, the report found that 7.5 percent or some 50.5 million globally showed signs of malnourishment due to lack of food, while 5.6 percent of children were found to be overweight, a figure that has scarcely budged since 2012.

"Adult obesity, on the other hand, is worsening," the report warned. Adult obesity rates continue to rise each year, from 11.7 percent in 2012 to 13.2 percent in 2016. This means that in 2017 more than one in eight adults, or more than 672 million, in the world is obese, it added.

