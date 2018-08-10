United States camp raid suspect trained kids for school shootings

crime

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. Pic/AFP

A man arrested in a raid on a squalid compound in New Mexico was training children living there to carry out school shootings, prosecutors said Wednesday. Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, was arrested along with four other people on Friday at the desert compound in Amalia, New Mexico, and has been charged with 11 counts of child abuse.

Eleven children aged one to 15 were found living on the compound in filthy conditions, prosecutors said.

Wahhaj is also under investigation for the death of a 12th child — possibly his son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj — whose body was discovered on the property.

