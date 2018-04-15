United States locked and loaded for future chemical attacks by Syria

'I spoke to President Trump this morning and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded', Haley said in a statement



Nikki Haley. Pic/AFP

United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Saturday said that the US is 'locked and loaded' in an event of a chemical attack by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. While addressing a United Nations Security Council meeting held to discuss upon the recent chemical attack on Syria, US ambassador Haley reiterated the US commitment to draw a red line by President Trump against the use of chemical weapons, as reported by the Fox News."

'I spoke to President Trump this morning and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded', Haley said in a statement. She further said that chemical weapons are so heinous that the entire community has agreed to ban it.

Further Russia and the US engaged in a war of words over the collective decision of the UK, France and the US to launch strikes on Syria on Saturday in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons last week in Douma that took the lives of more than 50 people including children.

Russia had also proposed a draft resolution condemning the US-initiated strikes of Syria which was only supported by China and Bolivia. Earlier on Saturday, United States took the responsibility for the strikes at Syria conducted on the same day in coordination with the United Kingdom and France.

