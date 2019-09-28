United States of America - being one with nature in the great outdoors

Seeking a world outside the boardroom or your living room? Take a holiday to the United States and experience its unmistakable romance, magic and bliss by zipping across its various cities and countrysides, taking in the exotic scenery and exploring the old-world charm that will transport you to a world far away from your stressful city life. For the first time travellers, there are the traditional getaways like the natural wonders of the Yellowstone and Yosemite or the sunny beaches of Los Angeles, Florida and Hawaii, which definitely rank high on the must-see places.

However, there are some exotic, off-beat destinations which have piqued the interests of those who want to explore the country's outdoor beauty in all its glory. We list a few of them:

Pennsylvania

If re-visiting history is your cup of tea, Pennsylvania is your kind of destination. It is known for its charming towns steeped in U.S. history, its important landmarks, world-class museums, big cities and quaint little villages. Some note-worthy cities include:

Pittsburgh



Folded Hills Ranch Buffalo Wyoming

Here, you can experience 38 kilometers of beautiful riverfront trails with Instagram-worthy views. Take in the breath-taking sights by hopping on one of the bikes, readily available throughout the city's neighbourhoods.

Butler County

Named after American Revolutionary War hero Gen. Richard Butler, Butler County is known for its historic small towns dotted with parks, lakes and varied landscapes. There's plenty to do here on the shores of Lake Arthur, with two beaches, hiking and biking trails, and a disc golf course. Pennsylvania's only protected prairie landscape is found at the Jennings Environmental Education Center, a prime spot for hikers. While there, stroll forested trails as well, and discover more about fossils, ecosystems, maple sugaring and diverse prairie species.

Pocono Mountains



CraterLake, Oregon



Experience lush outdoor lovers' paradise of the vast Pocono Mountains to the East across Pennsylvania. For a true adrenaline boost, sign on for a white-water rafting trip down the Lehigh River. When here, take an adventure course with sky bridges, cargo nets, zip lines and other obstacles – all nestled amongst the gorgeous backdrop of the Poconos.

Lehigh Valley



Lehigh Gorge Trail in the Pocono Mountains

The postcard-pretty Lehigh Valley, just north of Philadelphia, offers a variety of outdoor escapes like the Jacobsburg State Park & Environmental Education Center with its wooded areas, fishing streams, and hiking, biking and horseback riding tails.

South Carolina

If you are an outdoor person, South Carolina is probably the best destination for you. Discover the outdoors magic-listening to the wondrous sounds of the mystical lakes and the refreshing rivers. There are 12 major lakes here which are best experienced through sailing, boating and water-skiing activities. The Murray lake hosts nationally sponsored fishing tournaments, which is an exciting way to know the four types of fish found here– striped bass, large-mouth bass, bream and crappie. With roughly 800 kilometers of shoreline, the activities are nearly endless.



Ophelias Electric Soapbox Denver Colorado

Along the coast, discover the beauty of Hilton Head Island on a bike tour. An award-winning biking paradise, the island has over 160 kilometers of paved biking trails. Here, you could explore old plantations, beautiful cypress forests and marshland, all the way along to the dreamy beaches in Coligny Beach Park. If you don't want to ride alone, there are biking clubs on the island that meet for scheduled rides.

Rafting is another favourite pastime in the state. Protected from development as a "Wild and Scenic River," the Chattooga River is definitely the place to go in South Carolina for white-water rafting. A section of this river in South Carolina along the Georgia border has class IV and V white-water rafting. This means you are in for an exciting ride if you are an experienced paddler. The Savannah River is another option that includes Class IV rapids to enjoy.

Also worth exploring in South Carolina is the beautiful city of Charleston. You could take the multi-day tour packages which offer interesting themes, such as Charleston's Plantations and Quaint Towns or a family bike tour, among other great options. You could also go solo to the Swamp Fox trail—a 64 kilometers unpaved trail and encounter the area's local wildlife as well as take in the wonderful scenery.

Kentucky

Soak up the beautiful surrounding topography of Kentucky while sipping on world-class whiskey here.

Known for its breath-takingly natural beauty, Red River Gorge, just outside of Lexington, Kentucky, also offers a variety of fun outdoor activities. Climbers from around the globe come to the Red River Gorge to experience the large variety of climbing areas offered here.

After a fun-filled day of outdoor adventure, binge on delicious, fresh and reasonably priced pizzas and other savouries and drinks, with a great atmosphere, right near Red River Gorge.

Besides its picturesque locales, the state is also famous for distilling distinctive corn-based, barrel-aged whiskey, and there is no shortage of distilleries to tour. After all, Kentucky has been named the "Bourbon Capital of the World."

For horse riding lovers too, Kentucky will rank high on the itinerary list. It has a long and rich legacy of horse breeding and racing, which have become essential components to the culture in Kentucky. Known as "the most exciting two minutes in sports", the Kentucky Derby is without a doubt one of America's most iconic sporting events, dating back to 1875. The Derby, which takes place at the legendary racetrack Churchill Downs in Louisville, is more than just a horse race, it is a treasured tradition and a celebration of Southern culture.

With so much of outdoor revelry against the backdrop of picturesque landscapes and gushing streams and lakes, you can be rest assured of a truly memorable and enriching travelling experience in the United States of America.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever