United States returns all unselected H-1B petitions

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said that it has returned all the unselected H-1B petitions for the fiscal year 2019, beginning October 1, which were submitted to the agency in April.

The mandated cap of 65,000 H-1B visas and another 20,000 in the advanced degree categories were reached within the first five days after the USCIS started accepting applications. As an H-1B non-immigrant, the applicant may be admitted for a period of three years.

