United States to impose USD sixteen billion import tariffs on China

international

The office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said today there were 279 new goods to be targeted in the dispute over China's policies, which American officials say promote the theft of American technology

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's administration announced today that 25 per cent tariffs would be in place on USD 50 billion in Chinese goods starting August 23. Washington had already imposed tariffs on USD 34 billion on July 6 but held off on a final USD 16 billion in goods as a result of concerns from US companies.

The office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said today there were 279 new goods to be targeted in the dispute over China's policies, which American officials say promote the theft of American technology.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever