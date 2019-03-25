United we stand, or at least get the job done

opinion

Chheda Nagar Chembur residents have started repairing their internal roads on their own. A front page report in this paper stated recently that work began in one of the sectors of the housing colony. The repairs, running into R5.50 lakh, have been fully funded by residents of the housing societies in the area, who have also hired a private road contractor for the work.

Considering that Chheda Nagar itself is mammoth, connecting 110 residential buildings in 62 housing societies and housing 7,000 residents, the fact that they have come together to alleviate their suffering because of bad roads is worthy of a round of applause. To coordinate this effort and get it going must have been a humungous task. It is unfortunate that tax paying residents who are told that they live near 'private' roads have to shell out from their pocket to repair infra.

The bigger lesson in this report though is that it is absolutely essential to come together, as a society, as a community, if one wishes to achieve a goal. At a time when one housing society itself sees so much aggro, difference of opinions and schisms, including in many cases tremendous infighting, it is tremendous that so many housing societies have united to form a task force to tackle the bad road scourge. While differences will always be present when there are many individuals and dissent is always welcome, in the end, the bigger picture is to come together for the greater good.

This should set an example for other locals to seek a united front to tackle problems that they may be facing. They may not be forced to take matters into their own hands as these residents have, but even togetherness when approaching authorities or pursuing a cause, means much more ballast to the ultimate aim – which is getting the work done.

