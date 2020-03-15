Universal pictures halt production of Jurassic World: Dominion

After Netflix and Disney, it is now Universal pictures who joined the clad in shutting down all live-action productions, including fantasy adventure 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.

The studio is also putting a hold on Rachel Morrison's boxing movie 'Flint Strong' and also, the untitled Billy Eichner comedy project. The universal studio will have close monitoring to the situation, and will later decide when to resume the production, reported Variety.

The fantasy movie 'Jurassic World: Dominion' starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were being shot in London since February. Actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are reprising their roles from 1993's original 'Jurassic Park'.

